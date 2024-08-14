49ers QB Purdy highlights one ‘weird' feeling entering third season

Brock Purdy has done a nice job adapting quickly to his role as the 49ers' starting quarterback, but he admitted to one strange feeling entering the 2024 NFL season.

Bracing for his third professional season and second as San Francisco's starter, Purdy acknowledged how odd it is that he's now considered a veteran with the 49ers.

"It's weird," Purdy told KPIX's Vern Glenn in an exclusive interview. "I'm going into my third year and I got rookies coming in asking me for advice. I'm like, 'Dang, that was me in what feels like yesterday.' So time's going by fast but I'm enjoying every minute of it.

"Man, we got such a great team and such great guys around me. So for me, I just got to be myself. I don't know if I'm considered a vet yet. Year 3. I still feel young."

Young he is.

The former Mr. Irrelevant is just 24 years old and coming off a second consecutive season in which he led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game, advancing to Super Bowl LVIII but falling short of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy this past season.

While Purdy is far from old, his success at the NFL level -- among the best of the best -- makes it easy to forget just how young he still is.

From his maturity and professionalism off the field to his elite play on the field, Purdy the vet is ready to continue leading his team to success and eventually, someday, winning a Super Bowl.

