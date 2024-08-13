Where Orlovsky ranks 49ers' Purdy among top NFL QB traits

It's no secret that Brock Purdy was one of the best NFL quarterbacks in 2023, but was his eye-popping success in his first full season a product of his natural talent or the playmakers around him?

While Purdy has many weapons in coach Kyle Shanahan's dominant offense, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky believes some of Purdy's physical and mental traits are among the best in the league.

In his latest column, Orlovsky ranked Purdy among the 10 best at the position in these five areas:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Ball placement

Joe Burrow, Bengals Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Matthew Stafford, Rams C.J. Stroud, Texans Brock Purdy, 49ers Geno Smith, Seahawks Dak Prescott, Cowboys Jared Goff, Lions Josh Allen, Bills

Mechanics

Joe Burrow, Bengals Matthew Stafford, Rams Justin Herbert, Chargers C.J. Stroud, Texans Dak Prescott, Cowboys Jared Goff, Lions Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Aaron Rodgers, Jets Brock Purdy, 49ers Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

Decision-making with the football

Aaron Rodgers, Jets Matthew Stafford, Rams Joe Burrow, Bengals C.J. Stroud, Texans Brock Purdy, 49ers Jordan Love, Packers Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Dak Prescott, Cowboys Jared Goff, Lions Kirk Cousins, Falcons

Pocket presence

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Joe Burrow, Bengals C.J. Stroud, Texans Matthew Stafford, Rams Lamar Jackson, Ravens Brock Purdy, 49ers Jordan Love, Packers Josh Allen, Bills Geno Smith, Seahawks Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Second-reaction ability

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Josh Allen, Bills Lamar Jackson, Ravens Brock Purdy, 49ers Jordan Love, Packers Caleb Williams, Bears Dak Prescott, Cowboys Jalen Hurts, Eagles Gardner Minshew, Raiders Justin Herbert, Chargers

Purdy completed 308 of 444 pass attempts (69.4 percent) for 4,280 passing yards and 31 touchdowns to 11 interceptions in 2023.

The 24-year-old has been lauded for his quick decision-making, ball placement and improvability since he took over as San Francisco's starter midway through the 2022 season, but it appears, as Orlovsky points out, that Purdy possesses even more impressive traits.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast