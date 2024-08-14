Purdy recalls moment he realized NFL, 49ers fame in grocery store

It's safe to say that Brock Purdy isn't the type of person who relishes the limelight.

But his success as 49ers quarterback over the last two NFL seasons has brought him plenty of attention, whether he likes it or not.

In a recent interview with KPIX 5's Vern Glenn, Purdy's unassuming nature was on display when asked about the first time he realized the extent of his fame.

"There's been little things, but I think just trying to go get groceries with my wife," Purdy replied. "And then people see me, and we're turning aisles, and there's people coming up, and I'm like, 'Oh, man.'"

It's a perfectly mundane incident that should come as no surprise to any 49ers fans, given Purdy's mellow personality off the field.

"We're just trying to get some groceries, and then you got crowds of people within the grocery store trying to ask for autographs and this and that," Purdy went on. "And I'm trying to apologize to my wife. I'm like, "I'm sorry,' try to put my hat down and hoodie on or something -- just that kind of stuff happening."

Even though those situations might not be super comfortable for Purdy, he appreciates the fans' admiration.

"It's not bad. It's something that I'm trying to be grateful for -- love people and meet people where they're at within the excitement, so it's all good," Purdy explained. "For me and my wife, we just like to have that simple lifestyle. We don't try to do too much."

Again, if that's not Brock Purdy in a nutshell, what is? And 49ers fans won't complain, given his contrarily extraordinary talent on the field.

