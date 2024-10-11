Report: Mason suffered sprained AC joint in 49ers-Seahawks

Another star 49ers player suffered an untimely injury.

San Francisco running back Jordan Mason, who left the 49ers' 36-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday at Lumen Field in the second quarter before briefly returning to the field, is believed to have suffered a sprained AC joint, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday morning, citing sources.

The NFL’s leading rusher, 49ers RB Jordan Mason, is believed to have suffered a sprained AC joint during Thursday night’s win at Seattle that is not considered serious, but he will undergo further testing today, per sources. pic.twitter.com/c2tVyxc4sB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2024

Mason injured his shoulder on a second-and-3 play from the 49ers' 13-yard line with 9:38 remaining in the second quarter. The third-year running back walked off the field with trainers and eventually into the 49ers' locker room, but came back out after halftime and played one snap, an eight-yard rush, before watching the remainder of the game from the sidelines.

Jordan Mason -



Lands hard on his left side.

Primary concern: AC sprain, Clavicle fracture. Not moving his left arm much as they’re assessing.



Secondary concern: shoulder subluxation, rib injury from landing.

But I lean towards AC/clavicle here. pic.twitter.com/DFkb1vc6K8 — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) October 11, 2024

In speaking to reporters after the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Mason was available in the second half "in case of emergency," which appeared to be a positive sign that the injury, as Schefter reported, wasn't serious.

It remains to be seen how much time Mason will miss -- if any at all -- but he and the 49ers certainly will benefit from the extended time off before next Sunday's Week 7 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium.

