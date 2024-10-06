Report: McCaffrey could return for 49ers' Week 7 game vs. Chiefs

The 49ers reportedly will have to keep pushing without Christian McCaffrey -- for now.

The star running back won't be activated from injured reserve to face the Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 6, even though he is eligible to return, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday, citing league sources. But, there is hope on the horizon.

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey won’t return for Thursday night’s game in Seattle in Week 6, when he is eligible to come off injured reserve, but there are some reasons for encouragement, per league sources.https://t.co/XBUVkkqQTT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

McCaffrey appears to be making progress with the calf injury and bilateral Achilles tendinitis that landed him on IR in Week 2, as the latter did not flare up in practice this week when the All-Pro took part in his first on-field work since being sidelined, Schefter also reported, citing league sources.

Patience is key with Achilles tendinitis, which McCaffrey is dealing with in both legs. But one leg is faring better than the other and the bilateral aspect of his condition "is not considered a concern," Schefter reported, citing sources, noting that the running back is doing all he can to avoid any setbacks.

If McCaffrey's ramp up to play moves forward without any setbacks, the 49ers star could be back on the field by Oct. 20 for a Super Bowl LVIII rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 at Levi's Stadium, Schefter reported, citing league sources.

McCaffrey has been the 49ers' offensive catalyst ever since San Francisco acquired him at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. And while backup running back Jordan Mason has gone above and beyond at the position in McCaffrey's absence, there's no denying the 49ers simply are a better team when they have CMC in the mix.

While it seems like Week 7 would be a best-case scenario for McCaffrey, he also has a chance to come back in Week 8 when the Dallas Cowboys visit Santa Clara, Schefter reported, citing sources, though he noted San Francisco could opt to keep McCaffrey out of those two games ahead of its Week 9 bye to give him even more rest.

McCaffrey recently returned from a trip to Germany, where he underwent treatment for his Achilles tendinitis in an effort to return. So far so good, as it appears McCaffrey is making progress.

There certainly is no desire to rush him back from such a serious ailment, though the 49ers Faithful certainly hope to see McCaffrey back on the field soon. San Francisco takes a 2-2 record into its Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast