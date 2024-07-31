49ers QB Purdy bounces back after interception-filled practices

SANTA CLARA — After a couple of days when the players in the wrong jerseys were seemingly catching more passes than his intended targets, the 49ers’ quarterback had more of a Brock Purdy-like day on the practice field.

Purdy put together a solid practice on Wednesday that included three touchdown passes in the red zone. He was not responsible for any giveaways during the session.

The team’s seventh practice provided the first glimpses of a possible Purdy connection with rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, the No. 31 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Purdy delivered a 5-yard touchdown pass to Pearsall, who shook free and got wide open in the middle of the end zone. He also threw short touchdown passes to Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.

The week got off to a rocky start for Purdy on Monday and Tuesday when he threw seven interceptions. Safety George Odum and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir picked off Purdy twice apiece.

On Tuesday, four of Purdy’s final five pass attempts wound up in the hands of defensive players.

The sequence brought back memories of training camp in 2019, when Jimmy Garoppolo ended a particularly memorable practice with five consecutive interceptions. There was little carryover into the regular season, as Garoppolo put together his best season and the 49ers ended up advancing to the Super Bowl.

Purdy struggled at times in camp last summer when he was coming back from surgery to repair a torn elbow ligament. Training camp did not provide any hints of how Purdy would perform in the regular season.

Purdy, in his first full season as the starter, finished fourth in NFL Most Valuable Player voting. He completed 69.4 percent of his pass attempts for a club-record 4,280 yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Purdy led the league in passer rating (113.0), QBR (72.8) and yards per pass attempt (9.6).

