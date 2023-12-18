How PFF graded Purdy, 49ers in Sunday's win vs. Cardinals

It was a hero’s homecoming both on and off the field for Brock Purdy in the 49ers' 45-29 win in the desert on Sunday.

The Arizona native received an 86.5 overall PFF grade, bringing his six-week average to a league-leading 92.2 over that span, including a passer rating of 140.4. It wasn't easy as Purdy’s performance was not without pressure from the Cardinals' defense.

The quarterback completed eight of his 10 pass attempts for 138 yards, two touchdowns and a highest possible 158.3 passer rating when under pressure. When blitzed, Purdy was just as good, completing all four of his attempts for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Purdy continues to leave no doubt about his arm strength with an average depth of target at 13.5 yards, which is a career-high. The Iowa State product literally spread the ball around the field with only six of his 24 throws between the numbers. Fifteen attempts went to the left, while three went right (spike not included).

Coach Kyle Shanahan has been very impressed by his quarterback’s vision during the game.

“That he can see the whole field and there is nothing that he can’t do,” Shanahan said after the game. “He has a poise out there, you can see it. He can react. When he doesn’t have the time for stuff, he reacts and finds a way to check down and try not to take a sack or he creates and gets someone off-schedule.

“He’s had a great command over the offense just running it, but also the amount of plays he’s made throughout these two years has been as many plays of any quarterback I have ever been around with how much he does.”

Here are the highlights from the 49ers' Week 15 PFF grades:

WR Deebo Samuel - 78.5

Samuel caught four of his seven targets for 48 yards and two touchdowns, three of which were either first downs or touchdowns. Samuel only carried the ball one time for 11 yards, but forced three tackles.

WR Brandon Aiyuk - 80.2

Aiyuk may have only caught three passes for 37 yards but his run-blocking continued to be a game-changer for the offense. The wideout’s 95.0 run-blocking grade topped the offense with Jon Feliciano (91.4) and Jauan Jennings (90.3) close behind.

Aiyuk and Jennings are the top-graded run-blocking receivers in the league according to PFF analytics.

Offensive line

LT Trent Williams - 84.9 overall. 78.6 pass blocking (no pressures allowed)

LG Aaron Banks - 65.6 overall, 69.5 pass blocking (one hit, two hurries allowed)

C Jake Brendel - 55.9 overall, 8.8 pass blocking (four hurries allowed)

RG Jon Feliciano - 93.5 overall, 86.4 pass blocking (no pressures allowed)

RT Colton McKivitz 79.7 overall, 60.4 pass blocking (two hurries allowed)

DEFENSE:

CB Charvarius Ward - 90.8

Ward did not allow a catch on four targets giving Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray a 0.0 rating when targeting Ward. The veteran cornerback also snagged two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.

LB Fred Warner - 85.5

The linebacker recorded six total stops, and allowed only three completions on five targets for negative six yards and forced a fumble. Warner uncharacteristically missed three tackles on the day of the 16 missed by the defense.

CB Deommodore Lenoir - 84.0

Lenoir racked up eight total tackles — one missed. The cornerback also recorded three stops and allowed four catches on seven targets for only 36 yards.

DL Nick Bosa - 84.8

The All-Pro recorded one sack, two hurries, one stop and a forced fumble.

Defensive line:

Javon Kinlaw - 25.7 overall, 54.9 pass rush (one sack, one hurry)

Chase Young - 55.4 overall, 51.1 pass rush (one sack, one hurry)

Clelin Ferrell 43.1 overall, 58.5 pass rush (one hit, one hurry)

T.Y. McGill - 28.1 overall, 55.0 pass rush (two hurries)

Robert Beal - 50.3 overall, 50.7 pass rush (one hurry)

Randy Gregory - 57.4 overall, 66.4 pass rush (one hurry)

Odds and ends:

The interior of the defensive line struggled in the absence of both Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave

Kalia Davis - 40.6 overall grade

Kevin Givens - 38.5 overall grade

T.Y. McGill - 28.1 overall grade, 3 missed tackles (most of any interior defensive lineman in Week 15)

Javon Kinlaw - 25.7 overall grade

16 total missed tackles

Fred Warner - 3

T.Y.McGill - 3

Randy Gregory - 2

Tashaun Gipson - 2

One each by:

Dee Winters

Ambry Thomas

Deommodore Lenoir

Dre Greenlaw

Nick Bosa

Clelin Ferrell

SPECIAL TEAMS:

Jake Moody is a perfect 66-of-66 on kicks under 40 yards this season and 53-for-53 on extra points. The next closest kickers who are 100 percent on extra points have done it nine fewer times (34). San Diego Chargers Cameron Dicker, Kansas City Chiefs Harrison Butler and Cincinnati Bengals Evan McPherson are all a perfect 34 of 34 on extra points.

