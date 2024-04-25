Watch every 2024 49ers draft pick's college highlights

The 2024 NFL Draft finally is here, and the 49ers, fresh off a heartbreaking Super Bowl LVIII loss, will look to build off last season's success while maintaining future sustainability.
San Francisco entered the opening day of the three-day event with 10 scheduled picks, including six within the first 135 selections. The 49ers took Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall at No. 31 overall Thursday night, and traded the No. 63 and 94 picks on Friday night for other selections. The rest of their scheduled picks will come Saturday.
Here is a breakdown of San Francisco's round-by-round selections:
Round 1: No. 31
Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 189 pounds
Round 2: No. 64 (from Kansas City Chiefs)
Renardo Green, CB, Florida State
Height: 6 foot
Weight: 186 pounds
Round 3: No. 86 (from Philadelphia Eagles)
Dominick Puni, OL, Kansas
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 313 pounds
Round 4: No. 124 (from Dallas Cowboys in Trey Lance trade)
Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forest
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 206 pounds
Round 4: No. 129
Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 221 pounds
Round 4: No. 135
Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 175 pounds
Round 6: No. 215 (Compensatory)
Jarrett Kingston, G, USC
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 306 pounds
Round 7: No. 251
Tatum Bethune, LB, Florida State
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 230