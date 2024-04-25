Watch every 2024 49ers draft pick's college highlights

The 2024 NFL Draft finally is here, and the 49ers, fresh off a heartbreaking Super Bowl LVIII loss, will look to build off last season's success while maintaining future sustainability.

San Francisco entered the opening day of the three-day event with 10 scheduled picks, including six within the first 135 selections. The 49ers took Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall at No. 31 overall Thursday night, and traded the No. 63 and 94 picks on Friday night for other selections. The rest of their scheduled picks will come Saturday.

Here is a breakdown of San Francisco's round-by-round selections:

Round 1: No. 31

Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 189 pounds

Round 2: No. 64 (from Kansas City Chiefs)

Renardo Green, CB, Florida State

Height: 6 foot

Weight: 186 pounds

Round 3: No. 86 (from Philadelphia Eagles)

Dominick Puni, OL, Kansas

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 313 pounds

Round 4: No. 124 (from Dallas Cowboys in Trey Lance trade)

The 49ers selected Wake Forest safety Malik Mustapha in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Watch the college highlights that made him the No. 124 pick.

Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forest

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 206 pounds

Round 4: No. 129

The 49ers selected Louisville running back Isaac Guerendo in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Watch the college highlights that made him the No. 129 pick.

Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 221 pounds

Round 4: No. 135

The 49ers selected Arizona wide receiver Jacob Cowing in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Watch the college highlights that made him the No. 135 pick.

Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Round 6: No. 215 (Compensatory)

Jarrett Kingston, G, USC

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 306 pounds

Round 7: No. 251

The 49ers selected Florida State linebacker Tatum Bethune in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Watch the college highlights that made him the No. 251 pick.

Tatum Bethune, LB, Florida State

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 230

