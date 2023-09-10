Purdy-Aiyuk opening-drive TD for 49ers lights up social media

The 49ers wasted no time scoring their first touchdown of the 2023 NFL season in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.
After forcing a Pittsburgh three-and-out, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and the offense marched down the field and took an early 6-0 lead on an eight-yard touchdown pass from Purdy to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
Social media wasted no time celebrating and pointing out the move Aiyuk put on veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson in the end zone.
Prior to Sunday's game, Peterson made waves for his comments about the 49ers' offense, where he predicted he would intercept Purdy at some point in the contest, to which Purdy simply responded with "We'll see."
That certainly was not the case on the opening drive of the game.
After one quarter of action, Purdy and the 49ers led Pittsburgh 10-0.