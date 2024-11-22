Purdy, Bosa out for 49ers vs. Packers; Allen in as QB1

Quarterback Brock Purdy will miss his first start since taking over as the 49ers’ starting quarterback late in the 2022 season.

And he could not come at a lease opportune time.

With the 49ers clinging to slim playoff hopes, Purdy will be sidelined for the team’s crucial game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field due to a right shoulder injury.

Purdy underwent an MRI examination, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. The imaging did not show any significant damage, and Purdy has a chance to play against Buffalo in Week 13, Shanahan said.

Quarterback Brandon Allen will start against the Packers, and Joshua Dobbs will serve as the backup, Shanahan said.

In fact, the 49ers will take the field without, perhaps, their most important offensive and defensive players.

Defensive end Nick Bosa also was ruled out with hip and oblique injuries, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Friday.

The 49ers are scheduled to travel late Friday afternoon.

Left tackle Trent Williams is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward, who returned to practice this week, was ruled out, along with wide receiver Jacob Cowing (concussion), defensive lineman Kevin Givens (groin) and linebacker Tatum Bethune (knee).

Tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey have been fully cleared to play in Sunday’s game.

Purdy has made a start since becoming the 49ers’ starting quarterback with five games remaining in the 2022 season.

He sustained a cracked rib in his first start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Purdy did not throw any passes in practice the following week but still managed to play on a Thursday night in Seattle.

This week, Purdy did not throw on Wednesday. He took a few short tosses before practice on Thursday but left the field before the start of practice. He was not on the field as the 49ers began practice on Friday.

Allen, who won the No. 2 job over Joshua Dobbs, is next in line behind Purdy.

Allen, 32, entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016.

His NFL career consists of 16 appearances with nine starts. He has completed 149 of 263 pass attempts (56.7 percent) for 1,611 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Dobbs will serve as the backup for Sunday’s game. Last season, Dobbs appeared in 13 games with 12 starts for Arizona and Minnesota. He threw for 2,464 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Bosa sustained a hip and oblique injury during practice on Nov. 6. He struggled through the 49ers’ game at Tampa, then sustained an injury to the hip and oblique on the other side. He said it was a matter of overcompensating for the discomfort of the original injury.

Leonard Floyd has started every game at defensive end for the 49ers this season. The 49ers’ other defensive ends are Yetur Gross-Matos, Sam Okuayinonu and Robert Beal.

Williams sustained an ankle injury in the 49ers’ Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After going through a workout before last week’s game, it was determined he could play with the help of a painkilling injection.

Williams, an 11-time Pro Bowl performer, did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. Jaylon Moore took the first-team practice snaps at left tackle and would be expected to start in place of Williams. Moore has seven career starts in four NFL seasons.

49ers injury report

OUT

QB Brock Purdy (shoulder)

DL Nick Bosa (hip/oblique)

LB Tatum Bethune (knee)

DL Kevin Givens (groin)

CB Charvarius Ward (personal)

WR Jacob Cowing (concussion)

QUESTIONABLE

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

OL Jon Feliciano (knee)

