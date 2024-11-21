49ers practice report: Bosa, Williams absent from Thursday session

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports App, YouTube and Facebook.

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers could be without a few of their star players on Sunday for their Week 12 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

On Thursday, which is the team's heavier padded practice day, there was no sign of defensive end Nick Bosa, who is battling back from an oblique/hip injury. Left tackle Trent Williams, who has been limited with an ankle injury, was also absent.

Quarterback Brock Purdy was on hand before the start of practice before leaving the field after head athletic trainer, Dustin Little, was seen attending to his injured right shoulder.

“It gets better every day,” Bosa said on Wednesday of his injury. “We’ll see. A little early to call it either way, so we’ll find out in a few days.”

Through 10 games, Bosa has recorded 52 quarterback pressures — eight sacks, 10 hits and 34 hurries. The All-Pro’s total pressures account for nearly 29 percent of the defense’s 180 total pressures, according to PFF.com

“It’s a little more sore, but you never know,” Bosa said. “It could be good.”

Defensive line pressures

Leonard Floyd - 35

Maliek Collins - 30

Sam Okuayinonu - 18

Kevin Givens - 11

Yetur Gross-Matos - 8

Javon Hargrave - 8

Evan Anderson - 4

Jordan Elliott - 3

Robert Beal -1

If Bosa is unable to play, the remainder of the defensive line will need to step up in order to stop Packers running back Josh Jacobs, who is ranked third in the league with 838 rushing yards this season, as well as getting pressure on quarterback Jordan Love.

On the other side of the ball, running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice after taking Wednesday as an extra rest day for his Achilles tendonitis. McCaffrey was seen going through his usual warm up routine under the watchful eye of running backs coach Bobby Turner.

While there is some concern that Williams could be unable to play on Sunday, history has shown that even if the left tackle does not practice all week, he could be a game-time decision as he was in Week 11, when he tested out his ankle on the field prior to playing in the game.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward was on the field for the second practice in a row after an extended absence for the bereavement of his young daughter, Amani Joy. The All-Pro cornerback was seen during the early portion of practice warming up with Deommodore Lenoir, Ji’Ayir Brown and Malik Mustapha.

Rookie wide receiver Jacob Cowing, who has been the 49ers' primary punt returner, was working on the side fields running, indicating that he remains in the league’s concussion protocol.

Defensive lineman Kevin Given remains sidelined with a groin injury.

49ers Thursday practice report

Did not participate

DE Nick Bosa (hip)

OT Trent Williams (ankle)

LB Tatum Bethune (knee)

WR Jacob Cowing (concussion)

DT Kevin Givens (groin)



Limited



QB Brock Purdy (shoulder)

TE George Kittle (hamstring)

RB Christian McCaffrey (Achilles)

CB Charvarius Ward (personal)

OL Jon Feliciano (knee)

