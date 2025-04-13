Why Hicks sees learning opportunity in Giants' loss to Yankees

It was smooth sailing only until it wasn't.

After throwing four strong innings in the Bronx on Saturday, Giants starting pitcher Jordan Hicks ran into trouble in a fifth inning that ultimately doomed San Francisco in its 8-4 loss to the New York Yankees.

The top of the Yankees order came to the plate and every single one of them delivered, as New York strung together five consecutive baserunners in the fifth before the Giants were able to record an out. At that point San Francisco already was trailing 4-2 when reliver Randy Rodriguez was handed the ball with the bases loaded and no outs, a fire even he wasn't able to extinguish.

It was another rainy, cold affair at Yankee Stadium, but Hicks didn't blame the weather for an outing that saw him finish with seven earned runs across four innings of work. Rather it was Hicks' reliance on his fastball that the flamethrowing right-hander believed led to an outing he and the Giants would like to put in the rearview mirror as soon as possible.

"I've definitely been a part of some rainy ones, some cold ones. That was probably top-three, top-five coldest," "Hicks told reporters after the game. "I feel like I had some good stuff today, probably threw a few too many fastballs. I had the off-speed working, so I should've just thrown more of that and mixed it better. Live and learn, and move on to the next one."

While Hicks has made a living in the big leagues behind his blazing heater, the ability to mix in off-speed pitches will play a major role in his continued development as a starting pitcher after being a back-end bullpen option for the majority of his MLB career.

The Giants are in the midst of a brutal part of their schedule, with 17 consecutive games without a day off on the docket, with more than half of them coming on the road against quality opponents.

San Francisco manager Bob Melvin alluded to that gauntlet when explaining why he wasn't as quick to yank Hicks off the mound when his starter ran into trouble in the fifth inning.

"Look, I mean I had to give him [Hicks] a little rope there, we got 17 games in a row," Melvin said. "Second, third and fourth he looked really good as we've seen earlier this year, and then in the fifth just couldn't get an out. Put together some good at-bats and strung them together on him. Had to bring Randy [Rodriguez] in a tough situation, and that obviously was kind of the inning that decided the game at the time, it certainly gave them some breathing room."

All wasn't bad in the loss. The air was cold, but Wilmer Flores' bat stayed hot, as the veteran designated hitter launched a game-tying home run into the stands in the second inning, ultimately driving in all four of the Giants' runs on the day.

Despite Hicks' tough outing, the Giants still are in position to grab a series win in Sunday and start their 10-game road trip off on the right foot before heading to Philadelphia for a four-game set with the Phillies.

