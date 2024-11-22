Shanahan reveals why 49ers QB Purdy exited practice

Brock Purdy's status for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers became even more unclear after the 49ers quarterback abruptly exited Thursday's practice while dealing with a shoulder injury.

Coach Kyle Shanahan clarified the reason for Purdy's sudden departure during an interview with KNBR's Adam Copeland on Thursday afternoon.

"He was still limited today, so he didn't do as much yesterday," Shanahan told Copeland. "Did a little more today, but by no means was he doing his normal workload. Went out there and did a little bit, then went back in about halfway through and rested his arm up and just continuing his rehab. Hopefully it will be feeling great on Sunday."

While Purdy's limited designation helps explain his withdrawal Thursday, there still is plenty of uncertainty about whether the 24-year-old will be able to start Sunday's pivotal NFC matchup at Lambeau Field.

The 49ers' offense struggled mightily during the team's 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last weekend, with San Francisco posting it's lowest yardage total since Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Could Purdy's shoulder injury have played a part in the 49ers' offensive woes against the Seahawks? Shanahan doesn't believe so.

No, I don't think it was," Shanahan said. "I think just pain wise and getting warmed up on the sideline and stuff you talked about, but in terms of his throwing, I didn't see anything that looked any different and he didn't complain about that in any way to me, so I felt alright about that.

Sitting at 5-5 heading into a pivotal stretch run, San Francisco can't afford to be without its No. 1 quarterback for any run of games, but particularly the impending back-to-back matchups with Green Bay and the Buffalo Bills.

