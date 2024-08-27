NFL players vote Purdy ‘most underrated' quarterback

Star 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, for better or for worse, receives a lot of attention despite being the 2022 NFL Draft’s “Mr. Irrelevant.”

Purdy enters his third regular season as San Francisco’s signal-caller and already has an MVP finalist nod and Super Bowl LVII appearance under his belt. Plus, his 17-4 record as a starter isn’t too shabby, either.

Yet, the serene Iowa State product often faces criticism for being a “game manager” or role player carried by his AP NFL All-Pro teammates. But those who face the 24-year-old on the gridiron know he is special. Purdy’s fellow NFL players recently handed him a much-respected title, as shared in a story by ESPN’s “NFL Nation.”

“The first NFL label attached to Purdy was ‘Mr. Irrelevant,’ for being the last pick of the 2022 draft,” ESPN prefaced. “The next label was ‘game manager,’ for not being as flashy as some of his peers. Now, Purdy can add at least a share of another label: ‘Most underrated quarterback in the NFL.’ He and the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford tied for most votes.

“Last year, Purdy led the 49ers to a Super Bowl and notched the best QBR (72.8) in just his second season.”

Purdy, tied with Stafford, earned 14 first-place votes from the pool of 100 NFL players.

Every vote was well deserved, considering Purdy, a first-time Pro Bowl selection, threw for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns during the 2023 NFL season.

Purdy proved he belonged in his first full season, demonstrating how his 5-0 record after stepping in for former injured 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo two campaigns ago wasn’t a fluke.

While Purdy’s colleagues are giving him the respect he deserves, there is a slight twist.

Purdy did receive six votes for the “most overrated quarterback" title. But the Faithful shouldn’t fret, as other stars at the position like Josh Allen (11), Jalen Hurts (10) and Tua Tagovailoa (10) led the voting in the unfavorable category.

Purdy, the 262nd and final pick of his 2022 draft, is more than relevant.

He holds the keys to San Francisco's future, especially the franchise’s quest for its sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

