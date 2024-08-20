Shanahan applauds Purdy's ‘natural' evolution as 49ers leader

Star 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is as good a leader as they come.

And San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan has enjoyed seeing the 24-year-old comfortably take command of his team over the last two NFL seasons, whether with his voice or play.

Shanahan discussed Purdy’s evolution as San Francisco’s leader Tuesday with reporters after 49ers practice.

“I think he does do it naturally,” Shanahan said about the third-year quarterback. “But the team, based on what he's done, he's earned their respect on the field and they know him as a guy inside and out.”

Shanahan knows his 49ers players cherish rallying behind Purdy.

Considering Purdy's 17-4 regular-season record as a starter, it is easy to see why the Iowa State product is treated like royalty within San Francisco’s organization.

Purdy often isn’t the loudest player in any locker room or on any field. But the 2023 NFL MVP finalist speaks volumes with his poise in the pocket and the big-time results he generates.

“I just think when you've done what you've done on the field, it's always easier,” Shanahan added about Purdy. “I mean, I don't care how you are -- no matter what type of leader or how you want to command or demand things from people.

“If you haven't had much success on the field, that doesn't last very long. He did that as a rookie, but he was so caught off just trying to come back from his injury. Now, after having a second year in which he had an unbelievable year, he's in a much more natural position to do it.”

Purdy has come a long way from being the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He has thrown for 5,654 career yards and 44 touchdowns and led the 49ers to Super Bowl LVIII in Year 1 as a full-season starter.

But Purdy’s humbleness never has waned. He still carries himself with a chip on his shoulder, and his teammates love it; hence why Shanahan raves about Purdy’s natural, evolving gift as a leader.

