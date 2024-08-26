Why Orlovsky lists 49ers' Purdy as one of nine elite NFL QBs

There are a number of attributes that can be used to define an "elite" NFL quarterback, but one former signal-caller believes 49ers star Brock Purdy falls under that criteria for a very specific reason.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky listed the nine QBs he considers elite on Monday's "First Take" episode, and Purdy made the cut thanks to his knack for leading San Francisco to wins.

"So the phrasing I use, or the way I describe [elite] is quarterbacks you win because of," Orlovsky told Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe. "There's a high amount of quarterbacks that teams win with in the NFL, but because of, and it's broken down in two different places. There's nine. ...

"Win because of is broken down into two separate things. One, we win the game even though our defense gave up a ton of points, whether it's 26, 28, 30 -- we find a way to win more often [than] not because of you. Or, we're hurt on offense. We're missing receivers or our offensive line's beat up, and not every [game], but we find a way to win the game because of you."

.@danorlovsky7 says there are nine elite QBs in the NFL 👀@stephenasmith and @ShannonSharpe aren't sold on his list 🤔 pic.twitter.com/M0pNpS88K8 — First Take (@FirstTake) August 26, 2024

Purdy is 17-4 in games he has started under center for the 49ers, not counting his lights-out performance against the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 NFL season when then-starter Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a broken foot early in the first quarter.

Purdy ended up leading San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game that season, and there's no telling what could have happened had he not sustained a torn UCL as the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles fought to advance to the Super Bowl. Still, Purdy and Co. made it to the big stage the next year in his first full season as starter, but ultimately fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII.

While Purdy's success speaks for itself, Orlovksy admitted it was difficult to keep Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love and Eagles QB Jalen Hurts off his elite list, noting that he has to "see a little bit more" from both signal-callers. Smith, meanwhile, wasn't quite sure Purdy belongs on the list.

"Brock Purdy -- you just got onto the scene," Smith said of the third-year pro. "I need longevity."

Smith's objection is nothing new. Many have argued Purdy simply is a product of coach Kyle Shanahan's system and the star-studded offense that surrounds him in San Francisco. But when looking at the results, it's hard to argue against Purdy being a difference-maker in his own right after making such a large impact to start his young career.

Adversity could be right around the corner for Purdy and the 49ers in 2024, as two key offensive stars -- Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams -- have yet to suit up and practice this summer in search of new contracts. With Week 1 of the regular season right around the corner, Purdy might have the ultimate chance to prove just how pivotal, and elite, he can be.

