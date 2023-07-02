49ers' Purdy celebrates engagement with heartwarming post

Brock Purdy took a knee. And this time, he wasn't in the victory formation on the gridiron.

The 49ers quarterback recently got engaged to his girlfriend Jenna Brandt, which he announced to the world via an Instagram post on Sunday.

Congratulations Brock and Jenna! 💍❤️



[via brock.purdy13 on IG] pic.twitter.com/Azo6r9Q1oG — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 2, 2023

San Francisco teammate Christian McCaffrey and 49ers legend Jerry Rice congratulated Purdy in the comments section.

"Congrats you two," Rice wrote.

"Yessir! The President," McCaffrey commented.

Brandt played volleyball collegiately at Iowa State and the University of Northern Iowa while Purdy was the starting quarterback for the Cyclones for four seasons.

Per reports, Purdy recently departed for Jacksonville to throw with QB coach Will Hewlett and orthopedic specialist Tom Gormely for the next few weeks as he recovers from a March 10 surgery to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow,

Purdy is expected to be the 49ers' starting quarterback Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers if he's fully healthy.

