Olivia Culpo shares video of CMC's cuts, bruises after 49ers-Seahawks

Christian McCaffrey's battle scars recently were exposed in 4K.

McCaffrey's fiancé Olivia Culpo shared a video of the 49ers All-Pro running back that showed the cuts and bruises all over his body.

From bloody cuts on his arms to giant purple bruises on his side, McCaffrey's wounds could almost be felt just by looking at them.

McCaffrey can be heard saying he's had one cut for about "six months" and one of his bruises was from the turf at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Culpo also showed the bed sheets that had blood stains from McCaffrey's intense cuts.

The 27-year-old running back helped the 49ers feast on the Seahawks for a big Thanksgiving win on Thursday, winning their third consecutive game and improving to 8-3 on the season. McCaffrey finished the "Thursday Night Football" divisional clash with 19 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns, continuing his dominant 2023 campaign.

McCaffrey is tough as nails and it's clear he's willing to do what it takes to help his team. With a big game on the horizon against the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday, McCaffrey will have some time to heal his wounds before the NFC Championship Game rematch.

