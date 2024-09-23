49ers' improbable loss to Rams highlights wild Shanahan stat

The 49ers' 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium was improbable, but not uncharted territory as a troubling trend under Kyle Shanahan's watch in San Francisco continued.

The 49ers fell to the Rams despite taking a 24-14 lead with 11:57 remaining in the game, marking the fifth time San Francisco lost a matchup in which they held a 10-plus point lead in the fourth quarter since Shanahan's tenure began in 2017.

The only NFL coach to lose more such games since Shanahan's arrival in the Bay is the Baltimore Ravens' Jim Harbaugh, who has done it six times over that span.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

This is Kyle Shanahan's 5th loss in regular season or playoffs when leading by 10+ points in 4th quarter. Since Shanahan was hired by #49ers in 2017, only John Harbaugh has blown more double-digit fourth-quarter leads (6) — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) September 22, 2024

Sunday's loss is the second time the 49ers have lost such a game to the Rams at SoFi Stadium under Shanahan, after San Francisco's heartbreaking 20-17 defeat to Los Angeles in the 2021 NFC Championship Game.

The troubling trend also reared its head in the 49ers' 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, after San Francisco had a 20-10 lead with 8:53 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Here are all five such 49ers' losses under Shanahan:

Despite the 49ers' offense missing three All-Pro players, quarterback Brock Purdy had a strong showing against the Rams, finishing 22 of 30 for 292 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in the loss.

Entering Sunday's loss, San Francisco was 81-3 when its quarterback threw at least three touchdown passes while not recording an interception, with their last defeat in such a game coming against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 of the 2000 NFL season.

Brock Purdy had 3 TDs and 0 INTs #49ers were 81-3 before today when having a QB throw 3+ TD passes and 0 INTs. The other losses:

Jeff Garcia, 31-28 to Packers, Week 7 2000

Garcia, 34-28 to #Raiders, Week 6 2000

Jim Plunkett, 42-35 to Cowboys, Week 13 1977 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) September 22, 2024

Sunday's improbable loss dropped the 49ers to 1-2 during the 2024 NFL season, leaving San Francisco in the cellar of the NFC West after three weeks of football.

The 49ers will host the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium in Week 4 as San Francisco seeks a much-needed bounce-back win on the heels of two consecutive defeats.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast