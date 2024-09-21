How Purdy can match HOF QB Warner in NFL record books vs. Rams

Brock Purdy has a chance to etch his name alongside a Hall of Famer in the NFL record books when the 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

If Purdy records a passer rating of 100-or-higher vs. Los Angeles, he will tie Kurt Warner for the second-most such games (16) by a player in their first 25 regular-season starts in NFL history. The only player with more is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, with 18.

Sunday's matchup with the Rams is Purdy's 24th regular-season start, giving the young quarterback an opportunity to not only tie Warner's mark this weekend, but also move into sole possesion of second place on the list with another such game against the New England Patriots in Week 4.

It will not be an easy feat for Purdy, as the 24-year-old will be without key members of the 49ers' offense when San Francisco takes the field Sunday against Los Angeles.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey remains sidelined with Achilles tendinitis, wide receiver Deebo Samuel is dealing with a calf strain and tight end George Kittle officially was ruled out for Sunday's contest after suffering a hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice.

Purdy has made just one career start against the Rams, going 17 of 25 for 206 yards and a rushing touchdown in the 49ers' 30-23 win at SoFi Stadium last season.

Los Angeles was able to hold Purdy to a 93.1 passer rating last time they squared off with San Francisco. However, it should be noted that if Purdy had a touchdown in the air rather than on the ground in that game, he would have finished with a passer rating of 106.4.

With the 49ers eager to bounce back from a tough Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Purdy and an ensemble of San Francisco's depth pieces can make a significant statement to the rest of the NFL on Sunday.

