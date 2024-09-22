49ers vs. Rams as it happened: Highlights, reaction, analysis of 27-24 SF loss

What to know The 49ers fell to 1-2 after a stunning 27-24 loss to the NFC West rival Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles scored the final 13 points of the game to steal the game from San Francisco.

49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings had the best game of his four-year NFL career, as he caught a career-high 11 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns. He stepped up in a big way for a San Francisco offense that didn't have stars Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle because of injury.

Brock Purdy completed 22 of 30 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns -- all to Jennings. The third-year pro finished with a 137.1 passer rating, marking the 16th time he has posted a 100-or-higher rating in his 24 career NFL starts, tying him with Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner for the second most by a player in his first 25 career starts. Only Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has more (18).

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's early season struggles continued, as he caught just five passes on 10 targets for 48 yards.

Running back Jordan Mason didn't crack the 100-yard mark after doing so in the 49ers' first two games, finishing with 77 yards on 19 carries.

Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins and Sam Okuayinonu each recorded a sack for San Francisco's defense.

Jake Moody had a chance to ice the game for the 49ers, but he missed a 55-yard field-goal attempt with 2:47 remaining in regulation.

