Live Blog EndedSep 22, 2024

49ers vs. Rams as it happened: Highlights, reaction, analysis of 27-24 SF loss

By Ali Thanawalla, Jordan Elliott, Jennifer Lee Chan, Matt Maiocco, Angelina Martin and Justin Hathaway

  • The 49ers fell to 1-2 after a stunning 27-24 loss to the NFC West rival Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles scored the final 13 points of the game to steal the game from San Francisco.
  • 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings had the best game of his four-year NFL career, as he caught a career-high 11 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns. He stepped up in a big way for a San Francisco offense that didn't have stars Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle because of injury.
  • Brock Purdy completed 22 of 30 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns -- all to Jennings. The third-year pro finished with a 137.1 passer rating, marking the 16th time he has posted a 100-or-higher rating in his 24 career NFL starts, tying him with Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner for the second most by a player in his first 25 career starts. Only Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has more (18).
  • 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's early season struggles continued, as he caught just five passes on 10 targets for 48 yards.
  • Running back Jordan Mason didn't crack the 100-yard mark after doing so in the 49ers' first two games, finishing with 77 yards on 19 carries.
  • Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins and Sam Okuayinonu each recorded a sack for San Francisco's defense.
  • Jake Moody had a chance to ice the game for the 49ers, but he missed a 55-yard field-goal attempt with 2:47 remaining in regulation.

