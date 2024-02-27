49ers finally have ‘stability' at QB position with Purdy

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in a long time, the 49ers have no questions or concerns about the most important position in the sport.

Brock Purdy finished fourth in the voting for the NFL Most Valuable Player, and there is little doubt about the 49ers’ future at quarterback.

“It’s a nice feeling, I know that, having stability at that position,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Not since the 49ers signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a contract extension that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL in 2018 has the team felt this much security heading into an offseason.

During the remainder of Garoppolo’s time with the 49ers, he either was coming back from injury or San Francisco had spent time in the offseason pursuing the possibility of finding a new starter.

The transition was made to Trey Lance at the start of the 2022 NFL season. But that did not last long due to Lance's season-ending injury in Week 2.

It was back to Garoppolo, then onto Purdy after Garoppolo’s own injury late in the season.

Purdy established himself as the 49ers' starter at the end of this rookie season, but a torn elbow ligament created doubt heading into last season with Purdy as the starter.

“For him to come back, play the way he did, play at times during the season as good as any quarterback in the league, being the front runner for MVP deep into the season, that’s remarkable,” Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Purdy ended up leading the NFL in passer rating (113.0) and yards per pass attempt (9.6). He also set the 49ers’ franchise record with 4,280 yards in 16 games.

A year ago, the 49ers did not know how Purdy would be able to rebound from elbow surgery. He was cleared at the opening of training camp.

Purdy is nearly a year removed from surgery and can spend this offseason working on his craft instead of just getting back into condition to throw a football.

“He can focus on areas of improvement rather than just getting well,” Lynch said.

“We see an already bright career continuing to ascend. We’re really happy with Brock and everything he represents and the way he is leading our team right now.”

