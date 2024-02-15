49ers QB Purdy relishes full offseason without injury rehab

Despite Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII loss still aching, there’s something 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is looking forward to this offseason.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday during the 49ers’ locker clear-out day at the team’s facility, San Francisco’s signal-caller was blunt about what he’s itching to do this offseason, professionally speaking.

And, no, the 24-year-old didn’t necessarily do much of it last offseason despite his recent record-setting season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“To sort of work on my craft [and] get a real, legit offseason in,” Purdy said. “Obviously last year, [the] season ended, surgery, rehab, trying to get back for the season. It was all so fast and going a million miles an hour.”

Purdy reveals his offseason plans 🔽 pic.twitter.com/U6LfhAl7JO — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 13, 2024

If there are any positives to take from another disappointing end to the 49ers' season, one can argue that on the list is Purdy’s ability to stay healthy throughout the playoffs.

Unlike in his rookie season, Purdy now has the luxury to head into a lengthy offseason with injury rehabbing at the lowest of his priorities.

Instead, the quarterback can focus on sharpening other tools that will allow him to evolve into a more complete player.

“So, for me to be able to take a step away for a little bit and then just work on my mobility [and] obviously continue with my arm strength and all of that, will be huge for me,” Purdy added. “I’m excited to get better, to truly get better at my craft.”

And as San Francisco continues its treacherous search for a sixth Super Bowl victory, Kyle Shanahan and Co. will surely take the best version of Purdy they can get.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast