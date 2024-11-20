49ers-Packers practice report: Bosa, Williams sit; Purdy limited

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports App, YouTube and Facebook.

SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy was scheduled for limited practice Wednesday as the 49ers begin on-field preparations to face the Green Bay Packers.

“We’ll how this week goes,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He’s limited today, so that’s good news.”

Defensive end Nick Bosa was not scheduled to practice as he battles injuries to his hip and oblique on both sides. Bosa did not play in the fourth quarter of the 49ers’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

His availability for Sunday’s game against the Packers is in jeopardy, as Shanahan said there’s just as good of a chance he plays as he does not play.

Tight end George Kittle, who missed the Week 11 game with a hamstring injury, is expected to be available to play this weekend after sitting out the game against Seattle. He was scheduled for limited practice on Wednesday.

Running back Christian McCaffrey was scheduled to sit out practice as he returns from an Achilles injury. Shanahan said McCaffrey would be given a day of rest on Wednesday.

Purdy reported soreness in his throwing shoulder in the aftermath of the 49ers’ 20-17 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. One day later, coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy would be listed as day-to-day.

Purdy completed 21 of 28 passes for 159 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Shanahan said he did not believe his shoulder had any impact on his performance.

Purdy’s average depth of target was a season-low 5.8 yards. Shanahan said it had more to do with Seattle’s defense than Purdy’s health.

“It would’ve surprised me just the way they play their coverages if we would’ve attempted more,” Shanahan said. “They’re a pretty bend-but-don’t-break defense. That’s usually how it goes versus that, and it’s tough to get the big plays on.”

Left tackle Trent Williams received a painkilling injection to play against Seattle with an ankle injury. He did not practice on Wednesday.

“He’s sore today,” Shanahan said of Williams on Monday. “Toradol is wearing off, which is pretty painful.”

Cornerback Charvarius Ward returned to limited practice on Wednesday after being away from the team on personal leave after the death of his daughter Amani Joy on Oct. 28, just shy of her second birthday.

Shanahan said the 49ers will make a decision on whether Ward will suit up for the game based on how he looks on the practice field this week.

49ers practice report

Did not participate

DE Nick Bosa (hip/oblique)

T Trent Williams (ankle)

LB Tatum Bethune (knee)

DL Kevin Givens (groin)

RB Christian McCaffrey (Achilles/rest)

Limited

QB Brock Purdy (right shoulder)

TE George Kittle (hamstring)

WR Jacob Cowing (concussion)

OL Jon Feliciano (knee)

CB Charvarius Ward (personal)

Packers practice report

Did not participate

CB Jaire Alexander (knee)

RB MarShawn Lloyd (ankle)

