Bosa remains confident in 49ers' playoff push after loss to Seahawks

After suffering another divisional loss Sunday, this time to the Seattle Seahawks, the 49ers fell to last place in the NFC West at 5-5.

As a result, San Francisco's NFL playoff hopes are starting to get dangerously slim, especially in a crowded NFC postseason picture with several tough opponents remaining on its schedule.

Despite that dim outlook, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa's hopes of making another deep postseason run haven't faded significantly.

"It's kind of hard to think about the big picture right now, but we have a lot of games left," Bosa told reporters postgame. "All we got to do is get in the dance, and I definitely still have confidence."

Bosa has a point; when the 49ers have made the playoffs under coach Kyle Shanahan, they've reached at least the NFC Championship in each instance.

But it's still going to be an uphill climb just to get into the mix come January. Quarterback Brock Purdy addressed Sunday how San Francisco can make it to that point, and it starts with winning -- a lot.

"I think that's our mindset for sure is to win every single game," Purdy detailed during his press conference after the game. "You got to do it one at a time. You can't look too far ahead. Up next is Green Bay, and we have to be all in on that and not look up. We just have to look down and do our jobs -- get better as a unit. We just got to find a way to win."

Unfortunately for San Francisco, it doesn't seem like a team that knows how to close out games at the moment, which could derail Bosa's playoff dreams.

