49ers injury report: Purdy day to day with shoulder soreness

The 49ers sustained several injuries in their 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but coach Kyle Shanahan is hopeful about a few of his players returning in the very near future.

Linebacker Tatum Bethune suffered the most serious injury Sunday -- an MCL sprain which will cause the rookie defender to miss several weeks.

Shanahan was more positive about defensive end Nick Bosa, who strained the opposite oblique/hip than the side that landed him on the injury report for the past two weeks.

“We will evaluate him throughout the week,” Shanahan said of Bosa via conference call Monday. “We will see how it goes this week, and just as good of a chance for him not to play as play. But unless it’s an injury that you know has him knocked out -- you can always rule that out early, but when it’s not that case, you don’t decide those things on Mondays."

Brock Purdy is dealing with right shoulder soreness from the game and is listed as day-to-day. There was not a specific play that caused the injury, and Shanahan does not believe it affected the quarterback’s throwing ability during Sunday's loss.

Rookie wide receiver Jacob Cowing remains in the concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury during a punt return near the beginning of the second half.

Trent Williams, who was a game-time decision to play through an ankle injury, again could be limited this week in practice.

“I know he’s sore today, just talking to him,” Shanahan said of the 49ers left tackle. “The Toradol is wearing off, which is pretty painful. We will see how he comes in Wednesday. I know he battled to play in that game, and I really appreciated him getting through it out there. We will see how he recovers going into Wednesday.”

George Kittle, who missed Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury, should return to practice this week. The tight end was close to playing after being limited in practice the week prior, and he will be a welcome return to the offense.

Shanahan did not have any updates on the return of Dre Greenlaw, who remains on the physically unable to perform list, but is hopeful to see the linebacker back at practice after the 49ers return from their Week 12 visit to Green Bay to play the Packers.

One player that is set to return is Charvarius Ward, who came back to California this past weekend after the loss of his daughter Amani Joy just over two weeks ago. The cornerback was in attendance at Sunday’s game and has worked out with head strength and conditioning coach Dustin Perry since his return to the Bay Area.

