How PFF graded Purdy, 49ers in brutal Week 11 loss to Seahawks

The 49ers' PFF grades from their 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday show where the breakdowns were that led to losing a fourth-quarter lead for the third time this season.

Brock Purdy did his best to keep the ball moving, using his legs to scramble five times for 40 yards, 19 of which were after contact. The quarterback’s rushing total was just 39 yards behind running back Christian McCaffrey, who had his second consecutive game with 100-plus yards from scrimmage.

Jauan Jennings was the star of the receiving game, catching 10 of his 11 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown. No other wideout accumulated more than 27 yards receiving, a stark difference from the 49ers' Week 10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when it seemed everyone was involved as a target.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The defense's inability to stop the Seahawks when it counted won't be forgotten. The 49ers racked up nine missed tackles for a second consecutive week and allowed quarterback Geno Smith to complete 25 of his 32 attempts for 221 yards with one interception.

Here are the 49ers' PFF grades from Week 11:

Offense

QB Brock Purdy — 63.7

Purdy received a 58.3 passing grade which was counteracted positively by his 71.5 rushing grade. The play-caller completed 21 of his 28 attempts for 159 yards and one touchdown with one rushing touchdown and one interception.

Brock SOARS for the TD ✈️ pic.twitter.com/UC0yElOWGp — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 17, 2024

The third-year NFL quarterback was not as successful passing to his usual sweet spot, from 10-19 yards downfield. Purdy only completed three of his six attempts at this range for 46 yards.

Instead, Kyle Shanahan called more short passes from 0-9 yards downfield. Purdy completed 17 of his 19 attempts for 102 yards and one interception at the short range and no deep passes of more than 20 yards were attempted.

WR Jauan Jennings — 82.1

Jennings received the top grade on the offense for his 10-catch performance for 91 yards, including 21 yards after catch. The wideout’s average depth of target was seven yards downfield.

Jauan Jennings. That’s the post. pic.twitter.com/gXhr6yYq2N — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 17, 2024

RB Christian McCaffrey — 69.9

The All-Pro’s pass-blocking grade of 79.7 shows why he is so important to Shanahan’s offense. McCaffrey carried the ball 19 times for 79 yards 53 yards coming after contact, with a 4.2 average per carry, while also being effective through the air, catching four of his five targets for 27 yards.

Offensive line

LT Trent Williams - 68.6 overall, 68.2 run blocking, 64.3 pass blocking — two hurries

LG Aaron Banks - 49.2 overall, 58.5 run blocking, 66.9 pass blocking — one hurry

C Jake Brendel - 70.9 overall, 71.0 run blocking, 65.7 pass blocking — one hurry

RG Dominic Puni - 81.6 overall, 78.1 run blocking, 78.5 pass blocking — one hurry

RT Colton McKivitz - 79.4 overall, 90.3 run blocking, 73.3 pass blocking — one hurry

Defense

LB Dee Winters — 85.1

The linebacker was only on the field for 10 defensive plays but made the most of them, earning a 85.7 coverage grade. He didn't allow a catch on the one time the receiver he was covering was targeted, although Winters was responsible for one missed tackle, which was reflected in his 25.7 tackling grade.

Missed tackles:

Yetur Gross-Matos - 2

Sam Okuayinonu - 1

Renardo Green - 1

Dee Winters - 1

Robert Beal - 1

Deommodore Lenoir - 1

Fred Warner - 1

De’Vondre Campbell - 1

Defensive line grades, snap counts and pressures:

Maliek Colins - 46.9 overall, 53.3 pass-rush grade

46 plays, 77 percent - three hurries

Leonard Floyd - 71.0 overall, 65.6 pass-rush grade

38 plays, 63 percent - two sacks, one hit, three hurries

Yetur Gross-Matos - 61.8 overall, 71.5 pass-rush grade

37 plays, 62 percent - one sack, two hurries

Nasty sack by Gross-Matos 🤢 pic.twitter.com/c4RIJKFXei — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 17, 2024

Sam Okuayinonu - 44.1 overall, 65.8 pass-rush grade

34 plays, 57 percent - two hurries

Jordan Elliott - 43.9 overall, 59.7 pass-rush grade

31 plays - 52 percent - no pressures

Nick Bosa - 69.7 overall 71.4 pass-rush grade

26 plays, 43 percent - two sacks, one hurry

Bosa in the backfield 🐻 pic.twitter.com/822tqZIDcq — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 17, 2024

Evan Anderson - 43.0 overall, 55.9 pass-rush grade

11 plays, 18 percent - no pressures

Kalia Davis - 39.0 overall, 55.4 pass-rush grade

10 plays, 17 percent - no pressures

Robert Beal - 37.0 overall 54.5 pass-rush grade

9 plays, 15 percent - no pressures

Coverage

CB Deommodore Lenoir - 54.1

Lenoir allowed six catches on eight targets for 50 yards, giving him a 65.8 coverage grade. A missed tackle lowered the defender’s overall grade.

LB Fred Warner - 67.3

The All-Pro linebacker had an unusual performance, with a missed tackle while also allowing six catches on six targets for 47 yards, resulting in a 63.1 coverage grade.

CB Renardo Green - 54.9

After being the 49ers' top-graded defender two weeks in a row, the rookie had a challenging game against the Seahawks, allowing seven completions on eight targets for 78 yards as well as missing a tackle.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast