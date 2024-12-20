Purdy shares honest evaluation of his season with target goal in mind

Like the rest of the 49ers' season, Brock Purdy knows 2024 hasn't been his greatest year.

But not all is bad in the eyes of the third-year quarterback, who shared an honest evaluation of his performance thus far with three regular-season games remaining.

“I think there [are] some plays out there that I'd love to have back and I wish I could've been better for my team and for myself. But at the same time, I feel like there's been some growth in my game that has happened," Purdy told reporters after practice Thursday. "I think leadership-wise with this team and sort of stepping up when the team needs it, just being a guy they can hear from. In the past, I've been particular about when I speak and waiting for the right moment, but this year it's been more than it has.

"And so, I don't know, I feel more comfortable in who I am, but also I think I need to get better and get back to playing with the chip on my shoulder like it was my first two years of every game, every down trying to prove to myself that I'm the guy for this team and I'm capable of doing it. And so, that's sort of just been the case this year with some moments and I’ve got to learn from that.”

From the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to third-string quarterback to starter, Purdy had no choice but to play with a chip on his shoulder as he aimed to prove to his team -- and the rest of the football world -- that his position as a starter wasn't situational but the right decision for San Francisco.

He helped lead the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game in his rookie season before suffering a season-ending elbow injury that required surgery. The following season, his first full year as the starter under center, he proved he was worthy of his position, posting eye-popping numbers that led all NFL signal-callers in three statistical categories.

The 24-year-old led the league in QBR (72.8), passer rating (113.0), yards per pass attempt (9.6), yards per completed pass (13.9) and passing touchdown percentage (7.0). He even at one point was the leading candidate for the NFL MVP award.

But things have dialed down this season, to say the least. Injuries to several key playmakers, as well as other off-the-field hardships, have played a part in that, but like any true professional, Purdy knows that isn't an excuse.

With three games remaining in the regular season and the playoff picture far out of reach for the 49ers entering Week 16, Purdy's goals are limited: put his team in position to win the remaining games and get back to playing with that chip on his shoulder that fueled his remarkable NFL story during his first two seasons.

“No, I mean, I think [the chip] has [been there], but there's been moments where I feel like I was a little bit more concerned and consumed with trying to be perfect rather than, ‘Hey man, let's go out and compete and show my guys my teammates that I love this game and that I'm passionate about it and I can lead them in any situation,' " Purdy said. "So, sort of just handling that mentally and getting back to that.”

There isn't much time left in the season, but Purdy still has a lot to play for as he could secure a massive contract extension this offseason.

