Report: 49ers org ‘fully believes' in Shanahan despite lost season

With the 49ers essentially out of the playoff picture, their focus can shift to the 2025 season.

That includes job security for two key people moving forward.

Despite all that went wrong this campaign, San Francisco is sticking with quarterback Brock Purdy and focused on working out a long-term extension with the 24-year-old, The Athletic's Diani Russini reported in her latest column.

"The dark cloud hanging over the San Francisco 49ers just won’t seem to lift," Russini wrote. "It’s been a difficult season, one that’s felt 'off' since the summer, but the team is sticking to its plan. They’re firmly committed to Brock Purdy as their long-term quarterback.

"I’ve been told the 49ers are still planning to negotiate a multi-year contract extension with Purdy this offseason, backing up the message they’ve consistently sent: 'Purdy is our quarterback.' "

The question then will be how much they'll give him. They've already restructured some player contracts and are expected to make some roster adjustments to be able to pay their quarterback this offseason.

San Francisco's loyalty extends to its coach, too. Despite what the naysayers might believe, the 49ers are fully committed to Kyle Shanahan.

"Despite this being the Niners’ worst season since 2020, Shanahan, in his eighth season with San Francisco, isn’t going anywhere," Russini wrote. "The mutual commitment between coach and franchise remains. Ignore all the rumors. The organization fully believes in his ability to lead the team forward, even after a rough year."

It looks like the Aaron Rodgers speculation and Shanahan-to-the-Bears talk will remain in fantasy land. At least for now.

