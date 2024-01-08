Four 49ers players led NFL in key stats during 2023 season

The 49ers, both individually and as a team, spent plenty of time atop NFL leaderboards throughout a dominant 2023 season.

In addition to securing the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed, four San Francisco players led the league in impressive statistical categories.

Here are the four 49ers players who led their respective positions in key stats.

Brock Purdy

Purdy, at one point, was the leading candidate for the NFL MVP award before falling flat in an ugly Week 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens where he threw a career-high four interceptions. While he likely will not take home the coveted award, Purdy posted eye-popping numbers in his first full season as the 49ers' starting quarterback and led all NFL signal-callers in three statistical categories.

The 24-year-old led the league in QBR (72.8), passer rating (113.0), yards per pass attempt (9.6), yards per completed pass (13.9) and passing touchdown percentage (7.0).

Christian McCaffrey

The superstar running back perhaps is the 49ers' leading MVP candidate after a historic first full season with San Francisco.

McCaffrey led the league in total touches (339), scrimmage yards (2,023), rushing yards (1,459), tied Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert for the most scrimmage touchdowns (21) and led in rushing first downs (83).

The do-it-all running back likely will be in contention with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Purdy for the MVP award.

Charvarius Ward

Ward was named to his first Pro Bowl this season and has been a steady presence on the left side of the 49ers' defensive backfield since signing a three-year, $42 million contract with San Francisco before the 2022 NFL season.

The veteran corner led all defensive backs in passes defensed (23) this season.

Ward also hauled in a career-high five interceptions, tied for the fourth most by a defensive player this season.

Jake Moody

While Moody struggled in the 49ers' Week 18 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, missing a field goal and an extra-point attempt in the 21-20 defeat at Levi's Stadium, the 24-year-old kicker had a very productive rookie season.

Moody led the league in extra-points made (60).

The University of Michigan product finished his first regular season making 21 of his 25 field-goal attempts (84 percent) and 60 of his 61 extra-point attempts (98.4 percent).

