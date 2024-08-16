49ers training camp takeaways: Brock looks un-Purdy-like on Day 17

SANTA CLARA — Now, things speed up for the 49ers during what has generally been a slow-paced training camp.

After taking part in their 17th practice of training camp on Friday, the 49ers will have their typical day-before-game walk-through on Saturday.

The 49ers face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, then they have a quick turnaround to wrap up the preseason with a game at the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, Aug. 23.

Here are the takeaways from Friday’s practice:

Purdy’s up-and-down day

We’re not getting carried away with training camp statistics, and the excuse is always given that quarterbacks will try to push the limits during practice.

Brock Purdy said it was an emphasis of his to push the ball down the field on Friday. But he appeared to make several throws that seem ill-advised regardless of the setting.

He also had his moments with a couple of fun ones, including a play he described during his post-practice press conference. Purdy talked about a play, called “Pur-Dog,” in which he caught a downfield pass.

Purdy had a day on Thursday in which the ball rarely hit the ground during practice. Things were not as crisp on this day, beginning with Ji’Ayir Brown’s breakup on a throw intended for Deebo Samuel.

He had a couple of plays that seemed un-Purdy-like. On one play, he was under pressure and back-pedaling. He heaved up a pass toward the right sideline into coverage that had a better chance at being intercepted than netting a completion.

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir came up with an interception while in coverage against Samuel.

Later, Purdy made his best throw of the day when he dropped a beautiful deep pass into Jauan Jennings against the coverage of Lenoir and safety George Odum.

Cowing makes some grabs

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick, was limited early in training camp with a hamstring injury. On Friday, he stepped up with his best day of the summer with a couple of receptions.

His best play came when he ran a deep corner route and made a nice catch of a Josh Dobbs pass against the zone coverage of linebacker Curtis Robinson and defensive backs Rock Ya-Sin, Tayler Hawkins and Jaylen Mahoney.

“He’s done a good job,” Shanahan said of Cowing. “He’s been behind the 8-ball with some injuries, so this has been his first full week with no setbacks. It’s always rough at first, but he’s improved each day. Hopefully, he’ll get a lot of playing time in the game and get through and get that experience and keep stacking those days up.”

"We've had a number of rookies who got a lot of reps here in training camp who've done very well with their opportunity."



Cowings’ speed (4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash) and where the 49ers selected him would suggest he is guaranteed a roster spot, along with Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk (assuming he remains with the team), Jennings and Ricky Pearsall. The 49ers could keep one or two additional receivers on the 53-man roster.

McCaffrey ramping up rehab

Shanahan expects some of the team’s regulars to see limited action in the 49ers’ preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

Of course, that list does not include running back Christian McCaffrey, who continues to recover from a mild left calf strain. McCaffrey has been out of action for 10 days and will not suit up for any of the team’s three preseason games.

McCaffrey, however, is getting plenty of work with physical therapy, running and catching passes on a side field.

Meanwhile, the 49ers have been shorthanded at running back with McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) and Rookie Isaac Guerendo (hamstring) sitting out most of training camp.

Jordan Mason could see limited time in the remainder of the preseason with Matt Breida and Cody Schrader in line to see a lot of action, along with Patrick Taylor Jr. and Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

Rotating offensive line

Right tackle Colton McKivitz has been the only projected starter along the offensive line who has not missed time due to injuries (or a holdout).

Left guard Aaron Banks is the latest to be sidelined, as he was injured on Thursday and underwent surgery Friday morning to repair a fractured pinky finger, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Nick Zakelj, who started at center in the 49ers’ preseason opener, got the call to take over at left guard during practice on Friday. Zakelj is putting himself in position to win a backup role at center and guard. Ben Bartch, who sat out practice with knee irritation, is also in the mix for a backup role.

“I think that Zakelj’s probably playing a little bit better,” 49ers offensive line coach Chris Foerster said. “Center suited him better and guard probably suits Bartch better.”

Rookie Dominick Puni is making the most of his increased practice time at right guard with Jon Feliciano (knee) and Spencer Burford (hand) sitting out nearly all of camp with injuries.

Pearsall working back

There are 24 days until the 49ers open the regular season, which would appear to give rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall plenty of time to be ready after sustaining a shoulder injury on Aug. 6.

When asked if he believed Pearsall would be on the field when the 49ers open the season, Shanahan answered, “I hope so. We’ll see when he gets back and where he is.”

While his teammates were going through an offense-vs.-defense practice, Pearsall was on a side field, going through a rigorous workout running the entire route tree and catching a series of passes from goal line to goal line.

“We have another week of camp, and two weeks after that,” Shanahan said. “That’s enough time. He’s able to run and do all those things, and go through walk-through.”

