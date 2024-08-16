Deebo believes Aiyuk will be on 49ers' roster this season

As the Brandon Aiyuk contract saga drags on, Deebo Samuel remains confident the All-Pro wideout will remain with the 49ers during the 2024 NFL season and beyond.

During an interview on "Up & Adams" Friday, Samuel was asked if San Francisco can win a Super Bowl without Aiyuk. The superstar receiver swiftly declared that won't be an issue for the 49ers because he believes Aiyuk staying in the Bay will be the final resolution to the long-drawn out contract negotiations that have led to the dynamic playmaker missing every training camp practice while holding in.

"Can we win a Super Bowl without [Aiyuk]? I think [Aiyuk] is going to be a part of this team, so we don't have to worry about that," Samuel told host Kay Adams.

The latest update in the ongoing Aiyuk situation is that the star wide receiver reportedly wants the final year of San Francisco's proposed contract adjusted.

This comes on the heels of extensive negotiations between Aiyuk's camp and the 49ers that have stolen the spotlight during San Francisco's training camp.

Despite rampant speculation and no-shortage of trade rumors involving Aiyuk in recent weeks, Samuel appears steadfast in his belief that the 49ers' wide receiver room will continue to have two All-Pros moving forward.

