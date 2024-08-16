49ers ‘hope' Banks is ready for Week 1 after breaking finger

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Training Camp Live" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 3 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

SANTA CLARA — Left guard Aaron Banks underwent surgery on a fractured little finger and is expected to miss at least two weeks of practice.

“We hope to have him back for Week 1,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday.

Banks sustained the injury during practice on Thursday. The 49ers open the regular season on Monday, Sept. 9, against the New York Jets.

Banks, who is entering the final year of his contract, entered the NFL as a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has started 36 games, including the postseason, over the past two seasons.

The 49ers have experienced some issues on the offensive line this summer, beginning with the contract holdout of All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams.

Banks joins guards Spencer Burford (hand) and Jon Feliciano (knee) on the sideline. Also, backup Ben Bartch was held out of practice with knee irritation.

The 49ers’ offensive line at practice Friday consisted of left tackle Jaylon Moore, left guard Nick Zakelj, center Jake Brendel, right guard Dominick Puni and right tackle Colton McKivitz.

