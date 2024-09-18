Aiyuk feeling ‘better' ahead of increased 49ers workload vs. Rams

SANTA CLARA — Brandon Aiyuk’s stat line was not impressive against the Minnesota Vikings, but the 49ers wide receiver said he could see noticeable improvements from the 2024 NFL season opener.

“I was happy watching tape this week,” Aiyuk said Wednesday. “I liked just coming back alive in the running game and just my feet a little better. Just having more fun.”

Aiyuk did not take part in 49ers training camp while his contract situation was unresolved. He did not hit the practice field with his teammates until after he agreed on a five-year, $134.1 million contract with the 49ers on Aug. 29.

In the first two games of the regular season, Aiyuk has just six receptions for 71 yards. Last year, he averaged 84 yards receiving per game en route to his 75-catch, 1,342-yard season.

Aiyuk said he believes he is rounding back into regular-season form but acknowledged there are no shortcuts to get there.

He said the progress he has made is just regaining his feel for the game.

“I feel better. Another week. Another step,” Aiyuk said.

“I’m just looking to take another step. We got another day of practice today, so I’m looking to get better again today. Tomorrow and Friday, and let it go on Sunday and see what happens.”

The 49ers will need more production from Aiyuk with two of their top four offensive players out of action.

Running back Christian McCaffrey, the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, was placed on injured reserve due to Achilles tendinitis and a calf strain. And wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to miss a couple of games with a calf strain.

Aiyuk acknowledged that he and tight end George Kittle must shoulder a larger part of the load as the Los Angeles Rams are likely to key on them.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Aiyuk did what was asked of him against the Vikings, but there were breakdowns elsewhere that prevented him from piling up better stats from the game.

He said a couple of times there were mistakes in pass protection, and another time a receiver ran a wrong route that ended up drawing more coverage to Aiyuk.

"He had a chance to get about four big passes and other factors happened," Shanahan said Monday. "It's a team game. There are 11 guys out there that are involved in getting someone the ball. He did have some opportunities where he should have, but not everything went right.”

The 49ers must be better on third downs. They converted only two of 10 opportunities on Sunday in a 23-17 loss to Minnesota.

When asked what the 49ers need to do in order to keep drives alive, Aiyuk answered, “Just executing. Eleven guys, and everybody has to focus on what they have to do on those specific downs. Every down, but third and fourth, especially, so that we can execute at a high level.”

The 49ers (1-1) look to remain above .500 mark at this early juncture of the season, while the Rams seek to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2011, when their home was in St. Louis.

“They feel like they’re desperate,” Aiyuk said. “We feel like we are as well, too. It’s going to be a great game. A lot of excitement. A lot of energy.”

