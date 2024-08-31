Aiyuk reveals engagement to longtime girlfriend after 49ers extension

Brandon Aiyuk had plenty to celebrate this month.

After months of negotiations, the 49ers on Friday officially signed Aiyuk to a four-year contract extension worth a reported $120 million with $76 million in guaranteed money.

But that wasn't the only life-changing moment of the month for the star wide receiver.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Aiyuk revealed that he and his longtime girlfriend, Rochelle Searight, got engaged on Aug. 11. The news was announced to both of their Instagram accounts Friday.

The post includes photos of the two celebrating the special evening along with their son Braylon. In one of the pictures, a plate with "Congratulations" is shown.

Aiyuk has been dating Searight since they were teenagers, and they first met when Aiyuk was playing college football at Arizona State University. When he was drafted to San Francisco in 2020, the pair packed their bags and headed to the Bay Area.

The happy couple hopes to keep the celebrations rolling through February as the 49ers look to get back to the Super Bowl and hoist the franchise's sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast