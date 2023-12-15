49ers GM Lynch suggests Armstead, Hargrave likely out vs. Cards

The 49ers figure to line up for their Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals without their starting defensive tackles.

General manager John Lynch, appearing Friday morning on KNBR, suggested that neither Javon Hargrave nor Arik Armstead is likely to be available to play on Sunday.

Lynch did not rule out the possibility cornerback Charvarius Ward could return to action Sunday despite playing only four snaps last week due to a groin injury. Ward has not practiced this week.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 49ers (10-3) currently hold the top spot in the NFC and can clinch the NFC West title with a victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. But they will likely have to do it without Hargrave and Armstead.

“We haven’t figured that one out yet,” Lynch said of Hargrave’s status, “but he injured his hamstring, so I think it would be a reach for him to play this week, but we’ll see.

“He’s got the right mindset, where he very much wants to play. But we got to be smart with that one. You don’t want those things to linger.”

Armstead sat out last week’s game with foot and knee issues. Lynch said he doubts that Armstead will play in Sunday’s game.

The 49ers are likely to turn to Javon Kinlaw and Kevin Givens to start against the Cardinals at defensive tackle. Kalia Davis is expected to see significant action as part of the team’s defensive line rotation.

The 49ers could elevate either T.Y. McGill or Alex Barrett from the practice squad to suit up.

Ward's status will be updated Friday after the club sees how much progress he has made in his recovery since sustaining his injury early in the 49ers Week 14 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“Charvarius was comfortable to go back in the game if we needed him,” Lynch said. “He hasn’t practiced yet this week. Today is going to be a big day to see where we can get him, and we still have time.

“So Charvarius is very much in play, and we haven’t figured that one out, yet.”

If Ward is unable to suit up, the 49ers will go with Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas as the starting cornerbacks with Isaiah Oliver likely to enter the game as the nickel back.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast