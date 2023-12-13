49ers injury report: Eight players miss Wednesday's practice

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers hit the field on Wednesday without eight players from their 53-man roster available to practice.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said it is not too big of an inconvenience because this late in the season, the 49ers do not push themselves too hard in the days leading up to games.

“This time of year, we go half-speed on Wednesdays, anyway, regardless,” Shanahan said. “If this were earlier in the year, we’d probably have to go half-speed.”

Starting defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Arik Armstead were not scheduled to practice. Armstead is not expected to be available to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Week 15 due to foot and knee issues. Armstead was inactive for the 49ers’ game against the Seattle Seahawks last week. Hargrave’s status is in question after he sustained a hamstring injury against Seattle on Sunday.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward played just four snaps against the Seahawks due to a groin injury.

Also, Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was scheduled to rest on Wednesday because of ankle and hip issues.

The 49ers are in good enough shape to practice after the league expanded practice squads to 16 players a couple of years ago. “That’s helped out in so many ways,” Shanahan said.

Cornerback Jason Verrett is the newest member of the 49ers’ practice squad. He signed with the club on Monday and was scheduled for his first day back with his old team on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the 49ers’ injury report:

No practice

DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring)

CB Charvarius Ward (groin)

LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle/hip)

LB Oren Burks (knee)

DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee)

TE Ross Dwelley (ankle)

RG Spencer Burford (knee)

LT Trent Williams (ankle/rest day)

Limited

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Full

CB Darrell Luter (hamstring)

