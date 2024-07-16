Report: 49ers have ‘no intention' of trading Aiyuk despite request

Brandon Aiyuk wants out of San Francisco, but the 49ers don't have plans to fulfill his trade request.

Interested NFL teams have reached out to the 49ers, but they have "no intention" of trading Aiyuk despite his demand Tuesday to be dealt elsewhere, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing sources.

Sources: Other teams that have reached out and spoken to San Francisco have been told that the 49ers have no intention of trading disgruntled WR Brandon Ayiuk, who officially has requested a trade. 49ers open training camp next week. pic.twitter.com/vsVCoPvUr1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo first reported Tuesday morning that Aiyuk has asked to be traded by the 49ers after contract negotiations stalled.

Aiyuk, under contract for the 2024 NFL season at $14.1 million, wants to be among the league's highest-paid wide receivers, but a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the 49ers don't want to pay him in relation to what he perceives his market value to be.

Source on Brandon Aiyuk contract impasse: “Aiyuk wants to be traded or paid. San Francisco doesn’t want to pay him or trade him.”



('pay him' relative to market value) — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 16, 2024

In line with Schefter's reporting, longtime NFL insider Josina Anderson reported, citing a source, that the New England Patriots recently reached out to the 49ers about Aiyuk but were rebuffed.

I’m told within the last couple of weeks the #Patriots reached out to the #49ers inquiring about WR Brandon Aiyuk again and were told the talented wide receiver was not being traded at the time, per source. pic.twitter.com/QhSmCBm7fW — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 16, 2024

Aiyuk, a Second-Team All-Pro last year, is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard-receiving seasons.

As valuable as Aiyuk has been to the 49ers and young quarterback Brock Purdy, it appears the star wideout and the team are at a stalemate.

How this all ends remains to be seen.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast