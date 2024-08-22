Maiocco's 53-man roster projection entering 49ers' preseason finale

The discussions have been ongoing behind the scenes in Santa Clara for quite some time.

Now, it’s getting close to decision time for the 49ers.

Of course, there are a couple of lingering issues that the club must button up in the coming days. But for this exercise, we’re going to assume everything finally will fall into place with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tackle Trent Williams.

The 49ers close out the preseason on Friday night against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, and most of the roster decisions appear fairly obvious.

Teams around the NFL must trim their 90-man offseason rosters to the regular-season limit by Tuesday, 1 p.m.

Here are our projections with the “locks” and “looking good” totaling up to 53 players:

Quarterback (3)

Locks: Brock Purdy, Brandon Allen, Josh Dobbs

Looking good: None

In the mix: Tanner Mordecai

Overview: There is a chance, albeit slim, that the 49ers keep only two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. In that case, it would appear to be Purdy and Allen.

Dobbs is a good No. 3 for the roster because of his ability to find a way to move the ball with limited practice snaps.

Even with three on the roster, Mordecai could be worth keeping around on the practice squad.

Running back (5)

Locks: Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk, Jordan Mason

Looking good: Elijah Mitchell, Isaac Guerendo

In the mix: Matt Breida, Cody Schrader, Patrick Taylor, Ke’Shawn Vaughn

Overview: This appears straightforward. The big question is whether Mason has done enough to supplant Mitchell as the No. 2 behind McCaffrey.

Guerendo returned to practice this week and showed the speed that prompted the 49ers to trade up to get him in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Breida and Schrader could be bound for the practice squad.

Wide receiver (6)

Locks: Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Jacob Cowing

Looking good: Chris Conley

In the mix: Trent Taylor, Ronnie Bell, Danny Gray, Tay Martin, Robbie Chosen, Jontre Kirklin

Overview: Aiyuk opted to skip training camp as a “hold-in,” and that does not necessarily bode well for him to build on his breakout season of last year. We’re going to go ahead and place him on the roster, though no multi-year contract is yet in place.

Samuel, Jennings, Pearsall and Cowing are locks to make the roster. So who earns the sixth spot? That’s a tough call. And even if it comes down to special teams, it’s still open for debate between Conley and Taylor.

But we’re going with Conley because of his combination of receiving skills and coverage desire on special teams.

Tight end (4)

Locks: George Kittle, Brayden Willis, Eric Saubert

Looking good: Jake Tonges

In the mix: Cameron Latu, Mason Pline

Overview: We’re only going with four tight ends on the initial 53-man roster because that’s what the 49ers have done in the past.

Kittle, Willis and Saubert have separated themselves. And Tonges has been the clear No. 4.

But could the 49ers decide to keep Latu just to give him another chance? After all, it’s difficult to give up on a third-round draft pick before he ever suits up for a regular-season game.

Offensive line (9)

Locks: Aaron Banks, Jake Brendel, Colton McKivitz, Dominick Puni, Jaylon Moore, Trent Williams

Looking good: Spencer Burford, Nick Zakelj, Chris Hubbard

In the mix: Ben Bartch, Brandon Parker, Jarrett Kingston, Drake Nugent, Sebastian Gutierrez, Isaac Alarcon, Lewis Kidd

IR/designated to return: Jon Feliciano

Overview: Yes, we’re placing Williams on the projected roster because it just seems too obvious.

The 49ers will have to keep Feliciano on the 53-man roster for one day before shifting him over to injured reserve. That way, he will be eligible to return in the middle of the season once he fully recovers from knee surgery.

There does not seem to be a whole lot that separates Burford, Zakelj, Hubbard, Parker, Bartch and Kingston. Only three of that group will make the 53-man roster, but those left out could find their way back to the practice squad.

Defensive line (8)

Locks: Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Leonard Floyd, Maliek Collins, Yetur Gross-Matos, Jordan Elliott, Kevin Givens

Looking good: Robert Beal

In the mix: Nick Williams, T.Y. McGill, Evan Anderson, Alex Barrett, Shakel Brown, Sam Okuayinonu, Jonathan Garvin

IR/designated to return: Kalia Davis

Reserve/PUP: Drake Jackson

Overview: Seven spots on the team’s defensive line appear to be obvious. Those players comprise a solid rotation that should shore up the team’s spotty run defense of last season.

Beal’s speed around the edge gives him a skill none of the other backups possess, thus we have him tentatively nailing down a roster spot.

Jackson’s season is over after his recovery from patellar surgery did not go as planned. Davis should be back in the middle of the season after a recent knee surgery of his own.

Linebacker (6)

Locks: Fred Warner, De’Vondre Campbell, Dee Winters

Looking good: Curtis Robinson, Jalen Graham, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

In the mix: Tatum Bethune

Reserve/PUP: Dre Greenlaw

Overview: Robinson is having a phenomenal camp and appears ready to bust down the door to win a roster spot at the beginning of the season.

Even the person who appears to be a victim of the numbers game, Bethune, is proving to be worthy of a roster spot.

Then, of course, the 49ers anticipate getting a starter back in the middle of the season when Greenlaw is cleared to return from his Achilles injury.

Cornerback (5)

Locks: Charvarius Ward, Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Isaac Yiadom

Looking good: Darrell Luter

In the mix: Sam Womack, Rock Ya-Sin, Chase Lucas

Injured reserve: Ambry Thomas

Overview: The cornerback position, as a whole, appears to be much improved over past seasons.

The 49ers have a couple of good options as part of their nickel defense between Green and Yiadom.

As for the fifth and final corner, it could come down to a difficult decision between Luter and Womack. Luter probably has more upside as a cornerback while Womack has the advantage of being able to also play nickel back.

Safety (4)

Locks: Ji’Ayir Brown, George Odum, Malik Mustapha, Talanoa Hufanga

Looking good: None

In the mix: Tracy Walker, Tayler Hawkins, Jaylen Mahoney

Overview: Hufanga has yet to practice with the team after sustaining a torn ACL in November. He could be on the field next week, which would suggest he can contribute early in the season.

If Hufanga experiences a setback or it’s determined he’s not quite ready, Walker would be next in line to serve in a backup role while also playing on special teams.

Special teams (3)

Locks: Jake Moody, Mitch Wishnowsky, Taybor Pepper

Looking good: None

In the mix: Pressley Harvin

Overview: Harvin was signed two weeks ago to fill in for Wishnowsky, who has been experiencing knee irritation this summer. Harvin has made a strong case for a job somewhere in the NFL after nice showings in the first two preseason games.

