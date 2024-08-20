Why ‘zero updates' on Aiyuk, Williams is bad news for 49ers

SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday provided all the latest on the 49ers’ two high-profile contract issues.

So what exactly is going on with receiver Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams?

“Zero updates,” Shanahan said. “Nothing’s changed.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In other words, no news is bad news for the 49ers with less than three weeks remaining before the start of the regular season.

Aiyuk, a second-team AP All-Pro last season, remains on the 49ers’ 90-man roster. He showed up for the team’s preseason game at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday night and watched from a booth on the 800 level of the stadium.

Aiyuk is a “hold in” until his contract situation is resolved. He reported to training camp on time to avoid fines but has yet to sign a new deal with the 49ers. The 49ers have also conducted trade talks with other teams, and had frameworks of deals in place with the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, NBC Sports Bay Area has reported.

The 49ers have also engaged in trade discussions with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

When asked last week on KNBR what is taking so long, 49ers general manager John Lynch answered, “I wish I knew. I wish I knew.”

Meanwhile, Williams has accrued more than $3 million in fines for holding out while three years remain on the contract he signed following the 2020 season.

Williams is likely seeking a new contract that replaces much of the non-guaranteed money remaining on his deal with guaranteed money. He could also be looking for a deal that moves him up from his current spot as the No. 6 highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

Williams, 36, has been selected to the Pro Bowl 11 times in his career and has been chosen as a first-team All-Pro in three consecutive years.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast