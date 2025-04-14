Trending
NHL Draft

Sharks secure best odds for No. 1 pick in 2025 NHL Draft Lottery

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Sharks are No. 1! The Sharks are No. 1!

In 2025 NHL Draft Lottery odds, that is.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

By virtue of the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-4 shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night, San Jose, as the worst team in the NHL, now have guaranteed themselves the top draft lottery odds.

According to Tankathon, the Sharks will have a 25.5-percent chance of securing the No. 1-overall pick again. At the moment, the second-worst team in the league, the Blackhawks, have a 13.5 percent chance, while the third-worst Nashville Predators have an 11.5-percent chance

The Sharks can pick no worse than No. 3 in the 2025 Draft.

Read the full article at San Jose Hockey Now

San Jose Sharks

Find the latest San Jose Sharks news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Sharks PressConf 5 hours ago

Warsofsky assesses Sharks' OT loss to Canucks in road finale

Sharks Analysis 5 hours ago

Sharks' losing streak hits 10 games after overtime loss to Canucks

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

NHL Draft
Share
Dashboard
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us