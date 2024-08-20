49ers' Hufanga still not practicing after clearing recovery hurdle

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Training Camp Live" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 3 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

SANTA CLARA — Safety Talanoa Hufanga still is at least a week away from returning to practice but remains in the picture to be available for the start of the 49ers’ 2024 NFL season.

The 49ers have practices scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday this week with their final preseason game on Friday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Hufanga would not practice or play this week.

When asked Tuesday if Hufanga likely would start the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, Shanahan said, “Not necessarily. That’s still up for discussion right now.”

Hufanga sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on Nov. 19 in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and underwent season-ending surgery. In the offseason, he said his goal was to be ready for Week 1 against the New York Jets.

Hufanga saw a specialist in Southern California last week and was given the go-ahead to ramp up his physical therapy.

“He got cleared last week, so that’s been good that he can do real football drills and stuff with the trainers,” Shanahan said. “He’s been going a lot harder with that: two days on, two days off.

“Hopefully it goes real good this week, and maybe we can ease him into practice next week.”

