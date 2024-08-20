Report: Aiyuk, 49ers met Monday to iron out minor contract details

Brandon Aiyuk's contract extension with the 49ers might be imminent.

After months of on-and-off negotiations, including multiple reported private meetings, the All-Pro wide receiver met with the 49ers again on Monday and both sides are making progress on a long-term extension, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Sources: The #49ers and WR Brandon Aiyuk had another meeting yesterday and talks continue to progress on a long-term contract extension. There has been movement on a deal, but there are some minor details that still need to be ironed out with ownership approval. pic.twitter.com/Z0OWumelSF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 20, 2024

Schultz also reported that Aiyuk's camp and San Francisco are ironing out "minor details" and that ownership approval is required before finalizing the deal.

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported last week that Aiyuk and the 49ers were close to an agreement, but the star receiver wanted an adjustment to the final year of the team's proposed contract offer.

With the start of the 2024 NFL season less than three weeks away, 49ers president of football operations/general manager John Lynch admitted in a recent radio interview that the organization feels the "urgency" to come to a resolution with Aiyuk.

It appears the saga might be coming to an end very soon.

