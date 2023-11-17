49ers fans weigh in on team's biggest factor in win vs. Jaguars

The 49ers got back on track in a big way with a 34-3 thumping of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 at EverBank Stadium.

San Francisco was riding a three-game losing streak prior to the matchup but returned to its early-season form offensively and defensively after a much-needed bye week.

There were a number of factors working in the 49ers' favor against the Jaguars, including the return of All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, the team's addition of star defensive end Chase Young during the bye week, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks moving from the booth to the sideline and a turnover-free game from quarterback Brock Purdy.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Which of those had the biggest impact on the game? NBC Sports Bay Area asked 49ers fans in the latest Toyota Driving to the Red Zone poll question on X, formerly known as Twitter.

What made the biggest difference in the 49ers' win last week? — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 17, 2023

Samuel and Williams had missed each of the 49ers' two previous games against Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings with shoulder and ankle injuries respectively, but used the bye week to rest up and were able to return to the field for a big matchup with the Jaguars.

San Francisco's defense struggled during the previous three-game skid, which prompted a move from the booth to the sideline for Wilks in an effort to improve connectivity and communication with his defense. The result? A near-shutout of the Jaguars on the road with four takeaways.

Purdy did not throw an interception in the 49ers' first five games this season but threw five picks over the course of the three-game skid. He returned to form against the Jags, completing 19 of 26 passes for 296 yards and three passing touchdowns with zero turnovers.

The 49ers will ride the momentum generated from their big win in Jacksonville into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast