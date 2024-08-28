49ers re-sign three veteran players to 53-man roster after cuts

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers on Wednesday re-signed three veteran players who were cut a day earlier in what one source referred to as “roster gymnastics.”

Tight end Eric Saubert, offensive lineman Ben Bartch and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin were added to the 49ers’ 53-man roster one day after they were released at the deadline for all NFL teams to reach the regular-season limit. All three were signed to one-year contracts.

In corresponding moves, the 49ers waived defensive end Sam Okuayinonu and placed guard Jon Feliciano (knee) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (forearm) on injured reserve. Feliciano and Thomas are not expected to be available until the middle of the season.

Saubert, Bartch and Ya-Sin were not among the 49ers’ initial 53-man roster in a standard move around the NFL in order to avoid guaranteeing the salaries of veteran players for the entire season.

Saubert is likely to open the season as the team’s No. 2 tight end behind starter George Kittle. Jake Tonges is the only other tight end on the roster.

Okuayinonu is likely to return to the 49ers’ practice squad if he is not claimed by any other team.

The 49ers on Wednesday had three young players claimed off waivers: Running back Cody Schrader (Los Angeles Rams), offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston (Carolina Panthers) and defensive back Samuel Womack (Indianapolis Colts).

The 49ers on Wednesday announced 15 players on their practice squad, including international player Isaac Alarcon, an offensive lineman. The 49ers have two available spots on their practice squad.

