Thomas sustains broken forearm in 49ers' preseason loss to Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Cornerback Ambry Thomas was ruled out of the 49ers' preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at Nissan Stadium with a right forearm injury.

After San Francisco's 17-13 loss, coach Kyle Shanahan revealed to reporters Thomas sustained a break in his forearm and will be out for "some time."

The fourth-year defensive back missed a tackle on a screen pass made by Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph and immediately collapsed on the field. Thomas walked to the sideline, attempting to not move his right arm, letting it hang from his shoulder.

Thomas was taken to the blue injury tent for evaluation, shortly after which he was seen on a cart being taken to the locker room area for X-rays. The team later announced the Michigan product was ruled out, foreshadowing that Thomas could be out for some time.

It has been a rough few seasons for Thomas, who has appeared in 42 games -- 11 as a starter -- over his three seasons with San Francisco. The third-round draft pick only was on the field for 481 defensive snaps, or 49 percent, in 2023 after even fewer in 2022, when Thomas played a meager 41 snaps throughout the season.

Over Thomas’ three 49ers campaigns, he has registered 79 total tackles, 61 solo and one for a loss. The 24-year-old also has recorded two interceptions, 12 pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The 49ers have added depth to their defensive backfield since drafting Thomas which, along with a lack of snaps, indicates that the cornerback’s time with the team could be coming to an end at the close of his rookie contract in 2024.

