Nike unveils clever Caitlin Clark billboard setup after Iowa star made history

Caitlin Clark needed 18 points vs. No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday to break Pete Maravich's career scoring mark.

The Iowa star proceeded to drop 35 points in a 93-83 win to become the new record holder for the most points scored all-time in D1 college basketball.

Nike, who signed Clark to an NIL deal in 2022, acknowledged Clark's historic accomplishment accordingly.

Using the slogan "This was never a long shot," Nike put up two separate billboards in Iowa City that, from a certain angle, showed Clark shooting a bucket.

holy cow nike added a hoop sign on the opposite side of the street so she’s actually shooting pic.twitter.com/r8nkqJMQvy — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) March 3, 2024

Here's the tribute video Nike posted on social media to honor Clark's record-breaking moment.

It takes a once-in-a-generation player to break a record that’s stood for generations.



Congratulations to @caitlinclark22 — the new owner of the all-time NCAA scoring record. pic.twitter.com/bgbmu4cmC8 — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) March 3, 2024

Also, prior to Clark breaking the record, Nike posted additional billboards across Iowa City that included quotes from previous years that depicted her rise to stardom.

Nike has unveiled billboards across Iowa City that tell the story of Caitlin Clark's rise using quotes about her:



(via @DMRegister) pic.twitter.com/eUYj8zWwiw — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 2, 2024

The first quote, said in 2009, read, "Caitlin Clark shouldn't be allowed to play in a boy's tournament." The fourth, from 2023, read, "Caitlin Clark is the biggest star in basketball."

Clark, who turned 22 in January, announced a few days prior to facing Ohio State that she will enter the 2024 WNBA Draft, forgoing her fifth year of NCAA eligibility.

Her impact in the area is only expected to continue with the Indiana Fever holding the top overall pick.