Report: Siakam doesn't view potential Kings trade as ‘long-term fit'

As NBA trade rumors swirl around Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, there reportedly is one destination the two-time All-Star would not be excited about.

Siakam and the Kings have been linked ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline, but The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Wednesday that those talks between Sacramento and Toronto ended last Friday.

But should the Kings land the 29-year-old in a deal, Siakam would not re-sign with the team this summer because "he doesn't view the Kings as a good long-term fit" if he is traded, Amick reported, citing two league sources.

"Here are the Kings, winning enough games to earn a fifth-place standing in the Western Conference but routinely losing in the kind of one-sided fashion that raises serious questions about their legitimacy as contenders, and they’re contemplating the notion of trading for a high-level player who is headed toward free agency this summer as a possible solution," Amick wrote. "To put it in proper pro sports parlance, it would be a rental."

In 37 games this season, Siakam is averaging 22.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from 3-point range.

And while Siakam doesn't appear to be fond of Sacramento, the Kings swinging a deal for him became very unlikely after they have made it clear they won't include rising two-way star forward Keegan Murray in a package, in addition to the team's unwillingness to pay Siakam a max contract this summer due to De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis both already accounting for max deals.

Nothing is ever truly off the table in the NBA, but Siakam to Sac doesn't seem to be in the cards.