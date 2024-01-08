Report: Kings, Raptors had ‘active' Siakam trade talks around Barnes

It is no secret that the Kings and Toronto Raptors have engaged in trade talks surrounding NBA All-Star forward Pascal Siakam.

But as of Monday, those discussions haven't gone anywhere, and a strange turn of events over the weekend seemingly closed the door on the conversation -- for now.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday morning on FanDuel's "Run it Back" that Toronto and Sacramento had "active conversations" about a Siakam trade revolving around Kings veteran forward Harrison Barnes.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“I’m told the Raptors and Kings were in active conversations about a Pascal Siakam trade… revolving around Harrison Barnes. At this point, the only way it ignites is if Toronto comes back to Sacramento.”@ShamsCharania on Pascal Siakam. pic.twitter.com/8l1K5YbHJ8 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 8, 2024

Ahead of Friday's matchup between the Kings and Raptors at Golden 1 Center, Charania updated a previous report to reveal Sacramento had decided to pull out of the Siakam sweepstakes, which came just a few hours after stating the Kings emerged as a "serious suitor" for the 6-foot-8 forward.

"But this deal needed to happen quickly. And when it didn't, I'm told Toronto was informed from Sacramento that they are out. They're not involved right now," Charania said Monday. "But these things can be fluid. We're a month out from the trade deadline and at this point, I'm told the only way it ignites is if Toronto comes back to Sacramento to re-engage."

The Kings swinging a deal for Siakam appears more and more unlikely after they have made it clear they won't include rising two-way star forward Keegan Murray in a package, in addition to the Kings' unwillingness to pay Siakam a max contract this summer due to De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis both already accounting for max deals.

Charania added that Toronto has received "multiple offers around the league" for Siakam, who is in the final season of a four-year, $136 million contract.

And of course, nothing fully is off the table in the NBA.

"From the Kings' side, they've had a gaining interest in Siakam," Charania said. "If you can bring him into a Big Three that has Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox, three guys who have been All-Stars, that's a pretty good Big Three."