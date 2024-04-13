Report: Kings' Fernandez finalist for Nets' head coaching job

Kings assistant coach Jordi Fernandez is one step closer to potentially leaving Sacramento for his first NBA head coaching role.

After being named a reported finalist for the Charlotte Hornets gig on Apr. 3 in addition to Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee, Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn and Phoenix Suns assistant Kevin Young, Fernandez reportedly is in the running to become head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

Fernandez, along with former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer and Young, is one of three finalists for the Nets job, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Saturday, citing sources.

“Nets owner Joe Tsai is holding in-person finalist meetings with all three,” Charania wrote, “and a final decision is looming in the near future, those sources said."

This marks the fifth NBA team to consider Fernandez for a head coaching position since the 41-year-old joined Sacramento ahead of the 2022-2023 NBA season.

Fernandez was in the running for head coaching roles with the Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks last offseason before being a finalist for the Hornets and Nets jobs.

It’s no surprise Fernandez is inching closer to a head coaching role considering his robust experience on NBA benches.

“Fernandez and Young are considered two of the brightest assistant coaches in the NBA and have both been serious candidates in previous head coaching searches,” Charania adds.

Before working under Kings coach Mike Brown, Fernandez spent the 2016-2022 seasons as an assistant coach under Mike Malone with the Denver Nuggets.

But Fernandez began his NBA coaching career from the ground up.

He started as a development coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2009 and joined the Canton Charge, Cleveland's G League team, as an assistant in 2013. Fernandez later served as head coach of the Charge in 2013, holding the role for three seasons before leaving for the Nuggets.

Kings fans have been down this road before with Fernandez and hope the team can retain one of the league’s brighter minds.

Regardless, Fernandez always will be remembered for helping Sacramento snap its 16-year NBA playoff drought a season ago.